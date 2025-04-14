AAC Brings Sculpture-Mania To Southern Utah

Saturday saw the unveiling of the annual "Art Around the Corner" program in St. George and also featured a chance to listen to live music and walk the downtown area to meet the various artists.

The average non-artists (you know, people like me) has no idea how much blood, sweat and tears go into the making of these incredible sculptures.

Of course, we remember the big ones here in Southern Utah -- the dragon, the huge spider, the monstrous guitar, the helping hand, the Humpty-Dumpty -- but some of the smaller sculptures also stand out.

And this year, there are some doozies to capture the imagination of young people and us older folks as well.

Some of my favorites from this year (see pix in the gallery below) include the frog with the chicken saddle, the unbelievably happy dog and the kid with the paper hat, wooden sword and books (by Daniel Borup, titled "A Hero's Journey.").

There is also a dragon (made up of Utah license plates), lying on his back with a distinct beer belly.

The placard says something about a dragon slayer, so I'm not sure if the beast is supposed to be dead or just chilling in the sun. Either way, it's a fun (and I think humorous) take on the dragon.

It made me smile.

I echo the sentiment of St. George city council member Dannielle Larkin, who said, "Art Around the Corner has been an amazing addition to the City of St. George for the past 20 years, bringing a world-class outdoor art exhibit. Art that is readily available for public viewing elevates the human experience, elicits joy, and brings smiles to faces."

