Last Thursday a Utah Middle School was evacuated after teachers, administrators and students reported detecting a "strange smell" emanating from the walls or ceiling.

The scent was detected at Lake Mountain Middle School in Saratoga Springs. An evacuation was ordered around 11 a.m,, and firefighters soon arrived on the scene to begin investigating the source of the smell.

Reportedly officials went first to the boys locker room (makes sense) before branching out to try and identify the odor.

As any parent will attest, a funny-smelling middle school is not at all surprising.

"A lot of boys that age don't realize that they stink and are unaware that their greasy hair and black fingernails are offensive," said one local parent. "Sometimes, you just need to tell them. Other times, they just don't want to get clean, so you have to demand it."

Teenage body odor differs from that of infants and toddlers. In teens, it contains two smelly steroids. Those are molecules that often serve as chemical messengers in the body. Teen B.O. also has higher levels of carboxylic (Kar-bok-SIL-ik) acids. Those chemicals form when armpit sweat and skin oils break down

As for the middle school, well it turns out it wasn't a smelly teenager, but rather a piece of equipment.

They soon determined the smell was coming from a faulty ceiling fan. The area was cleared and classes were allowed to resume.

However, dealing with unpleasant odors in a middle school environment can be challenging. Here are several things you can do to help::

Educate About Hygiene -- Even if it's just one kid, teach the lessons to all. Create Awareness Campaigns -- Start a campaign to raise awareness about hygiene withy posters, flyers or even a social media campaign that promotes cleanliness and its benefits. Suggest Hygiene Products -- If appropriate, suggest that the school provide hygiene products like hand sanitizers, deodorants, or wipes in restrooms. Promote a Clean Environment -- Organize clean-up days or activities that focus on keeping the school environment tidy. This can foster a sense of community and responsibility. Use Air Fresheners -- If allowed, consider using air fresheners or essential oil diffusers in your classroom or common areas to help mask unpleasant odors temporarily Report the Issue -- If the smell is particularly bad and is affecting your daily life, consider reporting it to administrators.

I mean, let's face it, middle schools can be smelly places.

