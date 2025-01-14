Aged Human Remains Discovered in Washington City

Authorities in Southern Utah have confirmed the discovery of human remains near the Bone Wash Trial and Elephant Arch hiking area in Washington City.

Lt. Kory Klotz of the Washington City Police Department confirmed the findings in a press release on Monday.

Klotz said, “On January 12, 2025, a hiker reported discovering what appeared to be human remains near the Elephant Arch hike. Officers from Washington City Police and Deputies from Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded promptly to the scene and confirmed the presence of human remains in various states of decomposition, indicating they had been there for an extended period of time.”

Detectives were able to identify the male remains and transported the deceased to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of death. Authorities don’t believe foul play to be a factor in this case.

Klotz said, “The identity of the deceased male has been confirmed, and his family has been notified. Out of respect for the family, the identity will not be disclosed at this time. The case remains active pending the completion of all reports, including findings from the Medical Examiner’s office.”

We here at KDXU would like to give our thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of the deceased and hope they may find some closure during this difficult time.

We’ll provide updates as the authorities release more information. For now, please be sure to take as many precautions as possible when hiking on the many trails found throughout Southern Utah.

The cause of death hasn’t been confirmed to be hiking related, but you can never be too careful.