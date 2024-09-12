St. George Marathon is the City’s signature annual event, taking place on the first Saturday of October.

Since its first race in 1977, it has welcomed thousands of runners from all over the United States and overseas. The benefits of the race are abundant: it is primarily downhill; a Boston Marathon qualifier; a USA Track & Field certified race; features eye-popping scenery in nearly unbeatable weather.

However, what runners seem to rave about most is the quality of the volunteers.

“Our runners tell us every year that they are thrilled with the support they receive from our volunteers,” said Michelle Graves, Assistant Parks and Community Services Director. “Our volunteers are known for their friendliness, welcoming spirit and energy. You don’t need to have experience to be a great marathon volunteer — just have a positive attitude and a willingness to help.”

Set for Oct. 5, 2024, the St. George Marathon utilizes approximately 2,500 volunteers each year. Volunteers are integral to pulling off the race, and assist with tasks such as packet handouts, aid stations, distributing medals, clothing retrieval and so much more.

Marathon weekend kicks off Oct. 4 with the Marathon Expo at the Dixie Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It is free for the public to attend and where runners pick up their packets.

Also on Oct. 4, the Fun Run Walk n’ Roll events begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Dixie Convention Center with distances of 1-mile and 200 meters. Children ages 3 to 12 or anyone with special needs are invited to participate. After the race, join us at the Party in the Park at 8 p.m. at Vernon Worthen Park, for music, dancing, prizes, bounce houses and more.

In addition to the full-distance marathon and half marathon — both races have reached capacity — there is a 5K race at 5:30 p.m.

On the morning of the marathon, Mayor Michele Randall will lead hundreds in the traditional Mayor’s Walk. The approximate 1-mile walk begins in the parking lot of the Washington County School District office (121 W. Tabernacle Street) at 7 a.m. and ends at Vernon Worthen Park, where scones are provided by the Exchange Club of St. George.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up here or call 435-627-4500 with questions.