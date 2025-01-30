America in Shock: Over 60 People Feared Dead in Plane Crash

Over two dozen people are confirmed dead after a commercial jet carrying 60 passengers collided with a military helicopter Wednesday night in Washington D.C.

Both of the aircraft then crashed into the Potomac River and emergency responders are still searching for survivors at the time of writing.

The Associated Press is providing updates on what’s being called the deadliest plane crash for the United States in 24 years.

AP said, “At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River after an American Airlines jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington D.C., officials said Thursday. Crews were still searching for other casualties but did not believe there were any survivors, which would make it the deadliest U.S. air crash in nearly 24 years.”

As for what caused the collision, no solid details have been discovered. Officials stated that flight conditions were clear when the jet was coming from Wichita, Kansas for a landing.

AP reported the helicopter flew into the path of the jet with three soldiers onboard the helicopter for a training flight.

One of the most tragic losses from the crash is a group of figure skaters, their coaches, and family members returning from a development camp following the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Kansas.

About 300 first responders have been assisting with the recovery effort. The plane was found upside down in three sections in waist-deep water.

Plane crashes in Utah have never been closing this level of devastation. Most planes that crash in the beehive state are privately owned aircraft with most fatalities being just a few people.

We here at KDXU would like to extend our condolences to the friends and families affected by this sudden loss of life.