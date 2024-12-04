Saturday, Dec. 7, marks 83 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor which killed 2,043 people and injured another 1,178. The attack would bring the United States into the trenches of World War II. To honor those lost on that historic day, the American Legion will perform a wreath-laying ceremony at Tonaquint Cemetery in St. George.

The ceremony will take place on Dec. 7 at 10:48 a.m., which is the exact time when the attack commenced all those years ago. The patriotic organization is inviting the public to come witness the ceremony.

Martie Bigbie, Area 4 Commander of the American Legion, said the attack on Pearl Harbor marked a turning point for the war and the direction of the free world.

Bigbie said, “Following Pearl Harbor, the resolve of everyday Americans was tested — a test our country passed with flying colors. We could all learn something by studying how they reacted and came together for the common good of not only the United States, but the free world.”

A news release for the event stated veterans from different branches of the military from the local community will participate in the ceremony on Dec. 7.

If you’re unaware of what the American Legion is, the news release also provided a description and brief history of the organization.

The news release stated, “The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. It is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow service members and veterans.”