And The Winner Is … New Grocery Store Announced in St. George

People who live along south River Road haven't had a lot of options for grocery shopping.

Let's see, drive to Bloomington Wal Mart. Go north to Harmons. Head to Smith's or Lin's off Riverside Drive.

All certainly viable options, but necessarily convenient to residents down in the river bottoms and points south.

So news of a new grocery store that will be cropping up near Summit Athletic Club in the River Crossing Shopping Center is welcome sounds to the ears of those living in the south part of town.

Macrae Heppler, who monitors these things, said he knew of a new grocer coming in a couple of months ago, and that it was a grocery store that didn't already have a southern Utah presence.

But I could not pry any more information out of Heppler.

However, today the official announcement was made and the grocery store is ... Sprouts Farmers Market.

Here is the official press release by NAI Excel and Legend Partners.

"Sprouts Farmers Market will occupy River Crossing's anchor location, offering a wide selection of natural and organic foods, including fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat, poultry, seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, natural body care, and household items."

Sprouts touts itself as a place you can "find your healthy."

"Sprouts is everything you love about a farmer’s market, open seven days a week, rain or shine. Our specialty markets offer a fresh, friendly take on grocery shopping, where exploration and discovery happen naturally. We’re known for the season’s freshest, most delicious produce around, and take extra care in curating uniquely healthy products to fit any lifestyle."

Sprouts has 380 locations across the United States, including five Utah locations (Murray, Orem, Holliday, South Jordan and Salt Lake City). Sprouts is based in Phoenix, Ariz.

The target opening for the store is some time in early 2025.

