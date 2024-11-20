Another Woman Dies In Vicious Dog Attack

Last year, a woman in Utah was brutally mauled by her son's pit bulls and yesterday another pit bull took the life of a woman in Massachusetts.

The woman who died in the Monday afternoon attack has now been identified as 73-year-old Jeriline McGinnis.

Her husband was seriously injured while trying to save his wife. He is expected to survive.

In addition, two responding police officers received minor injuries after coming to the rescue of the injured couple.

While the officers were attempting to render aid, the pit bull returned and attacked the policemen. One of the officers shot the animal, which was later euthanized.

Several other dogs were also removed from the home.

Investigators believe the initial attack occurred inside the home, while the second attack on officers took place outside.

A year ago, 63-year-old Sandra Dee Miller was in her own backyard in Taylorsville when she was attacked by two adult and five puppy pit bulls.

When police arrived, they had to use pepper spray to get the dogs away from the woman. Even then, one of the dogs came at the first responders and was shot dead.

Miller suffered severe injuries to her face, neck, legs and hands and was rushed to the hospital, where she was cared for, with doctors ultimately opting to amputate one of her legs in an effort to save her life.

Unfortunately, the mother and grandma succumbed to her injuries, passing away at the hospital later that day.

Fatal dog attacks are uncommon, but their numbers have increased in recent years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the number of people who died after being bitten by a dog increased from 31 in 2016 to 81 in 2021.

Experts offer these three bits of advice if faced with a dog attack situation:

Make fists. Keeping your hands in fists will protect fingers from being bitten off. ... Get vertical. Look for any object or structure nearby that's chest-high to put distance between you and the dog. ... Cover your head and neck.

