St. George Art Museum Needs You

Join Our Team of Art Enthusiasts

The St. George Museum of Art is looking for community members who love art, history, and working with people to join its team of volunteer docents.

The Vital Role of Docents in Art Education

Docents play an important role at the museum, leading tours, helping visitors understand exhibits and using stories and discussion to make the museum’s collection more engaging.

A Call to Passionate Community Members

“Docents are an important part of our education initiatives,” Museum Manager and Curator Meagan Evans said. “We welcome anyone with a passion for art, history, teaching and community engagement to consider joining our enthusiastic team of volunteers.”

Training for Engaging Museum Experiences

Those selected for the program receive training covering the museum’s history and collections, along with techniques for interacting with visitors. Rather than simply reciting facts, docents are encouraged to ask questions, make connections and use storytelling to encourage visitors to think more deeply about the artwork.

“We welcome anyone with a passion for art, history, teaching and community engagement,”

Volunteers may also assist with special museum events and help introduce a younger generation to the arts.

Inspiring a Future Generation of Creatives

One of the docent program’s responsibilities is leading tours for fifth-grade students from the Washington County School District during the fall and winter. The visits allow students to explore the museum’s collections while encouraging their own creativity.

Celebrating Nearly Three Decades of Community Art

The museum itself has been part of St. George’s arts community for nearly three decades. Its building, once used to store sugar beet seed, was transformed into the St. George Museum of Art in 1997. Today, the museum’s permanent collection includes more than 1,200 pieces.

The museum is located at 47 East 200 North in St. George’s historic downtown arts district, alongside the Opera House and Social Hall.

How to Become a Docent: Application Process

Prospective docents can apply at the museum or complete an application online. Applicants must provide a valid driver’s license or state-issued identification and undergo a background check. Evans said the program is an opportunity to volunteer while helping connect Southern Utah residents with the arts.