Authorities Apprehend Southern Utah Robbery Suspect in Las Vegas

Authorities have arrested a suspect reportedly responsible for the robbery of a mini market in St. George on Thursday.

A press release from The St. George Police Department detailed the incident with Public Information Officer Tiffany Mitchell penning the statement.

Mitchell said, “On January 30, 2025, the Tiendita Luzita Mini-Market was robbed at gunpoint. The St. George Police Department conducted a very thorough investigation and collaborated with multiple agencies in order to resolve this safely and quickly. On February 2, 2025, the suspect, Dennis Solares was located and arrested by the Nevada Violent Offender Task Force (NVOTF) in a hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.”

The arrest was made possible through a large collaboration of law enforcement agencies including the NVOTF. Mitchell thanked these agencies at the end of the press release.

Here’s another news story we published this week.

Family and Friends Mourn the Loss of Southern Utah Mother

A picture of 44-year-old Heather Barella. Photo Credit: Jennifer Chacon and the GoFundMe page for Heather Barella. loading...

A woman was declared dead, and a man was found injured at a residence in Santa Clara Thursday evening.

Both people were reportedly shot by a minor in the area of Santa Clara View Drive and Circle Drive around 10 p.m.

The woman was identified by authorities as Heather Barella, 44, and the injured man was identified as Brandon Barella, 20.

The Santa Clara – Ivins Public Safety Department released a statement detailing the incident.

Chief Jaron L. Studley said, “On January 30, 2025, at approximately 10:00 PM, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Santa Clara View Drive and Circle Drive in Santa Clara. Upon arrival, officers made contact with individuals at a residence where they discovered one person had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Brandon was transported to St. George Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a shelter-in-place order was issued for the area near the shooting.

Studley said, “Initial reports suggested that an unknown assailant had entered the home during a suspected home invasion, shooting the deceased victim before fleeing the scene. As a precaution, a reverse 911 alert was sent to local residents, advising them to shelter in place while law enforcement conducted a search for the suspect.”

The shelter in place was later lifted as authorities realized the suspect was one of the minors still at the residence where the shooting took place. The identity of the suspect hasn’t been released as they are a minor.

The family and friends of Heather are mourning the sudden loss of their mother and friend. A GoFundMe page, organized by Jennifer Chacon, has been created to help raise money for funeral expenses.

Chacon said, “Heather was such a lovely person; she was kind and generous and always willing to help others and lift others with her positive spirit and bubbly personality! She was a loyal friend, an amazing mother, and had the biggest heart for her children.”

Please consider checking out the GoFundMe page for more information.