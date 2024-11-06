BBQ’ing For Veterans At Parowan’s High Voltage

Cade Boardman, the owner of High Voltage Barbecue in Parowan, wants to help his fellow veterans.

Boardman, who spent nearly 18 months serving in the army in the Middle East, said he knows that there are certain things he and other veterans will never be able to purge from their memories.

"I'm a big believer that we all need some help now and then, and for many veterans it should be counseling and not just popping them full of drugs," he said.

According to a study by the federal government, veterans make up 13.5 percent of all suicide deaths in America, despite comprising just 7.9 percent of the population.

Boardman is putting his BBQ where his mouth is as he is presenting a special BBQ Veteran's Day Fundraiser.

Veteran's Day is Nov. 11, but High Voltage is getting a head start on the big day on Saturday (Nov. 9) by offering free food to all veterans, plus a percentage of proceeds will go to veterans organizations in Southern Utah.

Drawings will be held with winners coming away with prizes such as a real flamethrower, (!), high-end suppressors (silencers) and other fantastic gifts.

High Voltage will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day. Veterans must show an ID card to get the free meals.

According to Care.com, there six great ways to help teach children about Veterans Day

1. Read a book

Books on a variety of topics related to Veterans Day, military families and soldiers are available for all ages. Visit the local public library or a nearby bookstore with your child and pick out a few books that they find interesting.

The website Teaching With Children’s Books has a number of options for kids of all ages.

2. Raise money

Find veteran organizations near you, start a neighborhood lemonade stand or other fundraiser and donate the money to a local veterans group. This is a great way to help your child take action to support our veterans.

3. Attend a Veterans Day parade

Oftentimes, communities host a parade to celebrate and honor members of the military. Check your local city or town’s event guide to see if there’s one scheduled where you live.

4. Talk about freedom and sacrifice

What freedoms do you enjoy? Discuss these with your child to help make them aware of the everyday liberties they have thanks to veterans.

To that point, explain how members of our military often go long periods of time away from loved ones and sometimes even miss important holidays and birthdays with their families to fight for these freedoms.

5. Watch a Veterans Day video for kids

A great way to impart Veterans Day knowledge on your little one while providing visuals? Show them a Veterans Day video for kids. Here are a few short videos to consider:

6. Say “thank you”

If you and your child are out in public and see a man or woman in uniform, let your child know that it’s a nice gesture to say “thank you.” Those two simple words can mean a lot to a service member. If you’re at a coffee shop or a restaurant and feeling generous, you might also consider paying for their cup of coffee or meal.

