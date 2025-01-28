Big Announcements Incoming? St. George State of the City Address

St. George Mayor Michele Randall and key members of the city’s staff are preparing for the annual State of the City Address.

This year’s address is scheduled for February 11 at 3 p.m. in the Garden Room of the Dixie Convention Center.

The event is free to attend but also has live streaming options to attend remotely.

The city’s website said, “The State of the City will be broadcast live on the Community Education Channel’s YouTube page, as well as on TDS Channel 108. The City’s Facebook page will also carry the live feed.”

The State of the City is meant to provide a review of the previous year while providing a sneak peek into what’s to come.

Topics covered include:

Growth and Infrastructure

Water

Quality of Life

Public Safety

Transportation

The transportation portion of the presentation will most likely be brief as the Dixie Regional Transportation Expo will open in the Dixie Convention Center at 5 p.m.

Last year’s State of the City saw many announcements focused on new development initiatives and some unexpected surprises.

Many of these announcements were focused around the Desert Color area of St. George with a new movie theater, new locations for popular restaurants like Sakura and In-N-Out Burger, and yet another Chipotle.

Arguably the biggest surprise was the announcement of a movie studio being built in the area with backing from actor Kevin Costner.

The first ever Dixie Days was announced during last year’s address to match other festival-like events throughout Washington County.

We won’t know what’s on the table until the day of the presentation, but chances are we could hear more about some of these developments.