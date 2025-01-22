Big Bang Has Many Utah Residents Wondering ‘What if?’

Last year, someone accidentally hit the missile alert system in Hawaii, a system devised as an early warning to the United States that missiles were on their way from our enemies, Russia or China.

The inadvertent warning was left active for more than 30 minutes before officials realized the mistake and shut the system down.

Meanwhile, last night around 3 a.m. a flash, hiss and then two loud booms awakened many residents in Salt Lake Valley. Later in the day it was revealed that the Tooele Army Depot was disposing of old weaponry.

Are these two events related? No, not really.

But with a couple of big wars going on around the world and foreign tensions seemingly at an all-time high, a lot of folks started wondering about the time when a missile early-warning alert is real, or when a loud boom meant real, dangerous explosions in little old Utah.

"I don't think I was ever at the point of being scared or worried, but I certainly started to wonder," said West Valley resident LaMont Richards. "Sure, it was nothing this time, but what about the next time?"

Experts say the worry over a potential catastrophic event are founded in several things:

Media exposure: Frequent news coverage of global crises can amplify anxieties about the future.

Personal experiences: Past traumatic events can contribute to a heightened fear of the unknown.

Cultural influences: Some societies or religious beliefs may have a strong emphasis on apocalyptic prophecies.

Experts say these are the best coping mechanisms:

Limit news intake: Be mindful of how much news you consume and focus on reliable sources.

Practice mindfulness: Meditation and relaxation techniques can help manage anxiety.

Seek professional help: If your worries are significantly impacting your life, consider therapy to address underlying anxieties.

