Big News: Ice Cream Museum (And Buffet) Coming Soon To Vegas

How is no one talking about this?

A little side story in the Las Vegas Review-Journal broke the news yesterday morning, and yet little is being made of one of the hugest announcements in a long time:

AN ICE CREAM MUSEUM IS OPENING NEXT YEAR IN LAS VEGAS!

Right now there are only five ice cream museums in the United States -- New York City, Miami, Chicago, Boston and Austin, Tex.

The Las Vegas museum, set to open next year in a new 30,000-square foot space near the Las Vegas Strip, will be the sixth.

OK, so some of you are ambivalent about this, but us ice cream lovers are ecstatic!

The huge museum will feature:

An ice cream buffet (!)

An ice cream wedding chapel (It is Vegas, after all)

A pool filled with ice cream sprinkles

An ice cream-themed hotel

The Ice Cream Museum website, recently updated to include the new Las Vegas location, gives no clues as to when exactly it will be open, or even the exact location, but it does offer this summary:

"Immerse yourself in Museum of Ice Cream, where flavor meets fun! Everyone will find joy in our world of unlimited ice cream. 12 diverse multi-sensory installations deliver an enchanting blend of creativity and sweetness, exemplifying our unique position as the best and only immersive museum where you can play like a kid while savoring unlimited ice cream. Come make a splash in our iconic sprinkle pool and take a flavorful journey through ice cream’s captivating history. Join us for an unforgettable scoop of joy."

The new museum assures potential patrons of unlimited ice cream on each and every visit, plus, "ONE-OF-A-KIND DESSERTS (Like our ice cream hotdog) available only at MOIC. Our ever-evolving menu promises a new treat around every corner."

