Black Smoke Grabs Attention as 3 are Hospitalized in Cedar City

A wildfire with black plumes of smoke sent three people to the hospital in Cedar City Thursday afternoon with officials still investigating the cause of the flames.

The Cedar City Police Department released a statement via social media summarizing the incident that was initially thought to be a chemical fire.

CCPD said, “At approximately 1:44 p.m. today [Thursday], Cedar City Police Department and Cedar City Fire Department responded to reports of a wild land fire in the vicinity of the 700 N block of 2325 W, Cedar City. They arrived to find a brush fire quickly spreading, affecting nearby industrial businesses and creating a significant risk to the surrounding area.”

The three people hospitalized were two firefighters and one citizen, but what exactly caused their injuries at the scene of the fire are unknown.

CCPD said, “As a result of the fire, two Cedar City firefighters and one civilian were transported by Gold Cross Ambulance Service to Cedar City Hospital for treatment of injuries. The status of the injured is currently stable, and no further details are available at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

The authorities said they were able to extinguish the flames thanks to the swift efforts of firefighters and other emergency workers in the area.

CCPD said, “Thanks to the rapid response and coordinated efforts of multiple fire departments, the fire was successfully brought under control and eventually extinguished. Mutual aid was provided by Kanarraville Fire Department, Paragonah Fire Department, Parowan Fire Department, Brian Head Fire Department, Forestry Fire and State Lands Fire.”

An update from the CCPD confirmed that the two firefighters have been released from Cedar City Hospital, but there was no word on the citizen who was also injured.

CCPD said, “Firefighters have since been released from Cedar City Hospital. This was not a chemical fire, but rather began as a wildland fire that burned up to some buildings and ignited some scrap from a manufacturing process. The wildland fire was 3.75 acres. No buildings or structures were lost.”