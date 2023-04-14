The public is invited to attend a public meeting and field tour for the Utah Resources Advisory Council in Cedar City.

A Bureau of Land Management press release on Friday said this will be to get “advice and recommendations on public land planning efforts.

The public meeting will take place over the course of two days, May 17 and 18. On May 17 the meeting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the BLM Utah Color Country District Office. Some of the agenda items will cover the 2023 fire season, the Inflation Reduction Act, District Planning, and more.

“Both field tours and public meetings can be valuable tools for resource management decision making,” said BLM Utah Director Gregory Sheehan. “These opportunities allow stakeholders to gain a more-comprehensive understanding of resource management, provide input and ensure collaboration with others to find solutions.”

The meeting can be streamed and for those interested in going to the meeting virtually can register here http://bit.ly/41fnwwV

The field tour will be on May 18 beginning at 8 a.m. and the meet-up location is the BLM Utah Color Country Office.

Though the public can attend both events, there is no transportation or meals provided, the press release said.

For those interested in attending the field tour, RSVP at least one week in advance with Angela Hawkins at ahawkins@blm.gov or 435-781-2774.

Those attending can speak to the Utah Resource Advisory Council from 4 to 4:30 p.m. on May 17. However, there will be no public comment during the field tour on May 18. Time to speak may be limited depending on how many people wish to comment.

Written comments can be sent to 440 West 200 South, Suite 500, Salt Lake City, Utah 84101 or emailed to BLM_UT_External_Affairs@blm.gov with the subject line “Utah RAC Meeting”.