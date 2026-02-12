BYU Player In Jail Charged With Rape

Brigham Young University’s football program is currently facing a major crisis following the arrest of star wide receiver Parker Trent Kingston. Kingston, 21, was arrested on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, in Provo and subsequently transferred to the Washington County Jail in Hurricane. He has been charged with rape, a first-degree felony, and is currently being held without bail.

The Latest Details of the Incident

The charges stem from an incident nearly a year ago, on February 23, 2025, in St. George, Utah. According to unsealed charging documents, Kingston allegedly went to a 20-year-old woman’s residence with the intent to have sexual intercourse, despite the woman reportedly setting "clear boundaries" via online messages that she was not interested in sex.

After watching a movie together, Kingston allegedly initiated sexual activity. The woman told investigators she repeatedly told him to "stop" and attempted to push him off of her, but he continued. The alleged victim reported the assault four days later at St. George Regional Hospital. Kingston has maintained that the encounter was entirely consensual.

The Investigation and Aftermath

The St. George Police Department conducted a year-long investigation, gathering digital evidence from cellphones and forensic data before turning the case over to the Washington County Attorney’s Office.

Kingston was a standout athlete for the Cougars, leading the team in the 2025 season with over 920 receiving yards and five touchdowns. His arrest came just days after he was seen courtside at a BYU basketball game, appearing to celebrate his engagement to his fiancée.

Response from BYU

BYU Athletics released a statement confirming they are aware of the arrest and will cooperate fully with law enforcement, though they declined further comment citing privacy laws. Kingston is scheduled for his initial court appearance in Utah’s 5th Judicial District Court on Friday, February 14, 2026.