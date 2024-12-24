Most of us are law-abiding citizens that try to steer clear of any wrongdoing, especially things that may land us in trouble with the authorities.

But even though we try to be good, there are some things almost all of us have done that would land us on Santa's naughty list.

Here's a sampling:

Sharing prescription medications -- We all likely have leftover prescription meds in our bathroom cabinets and when a friend or relative comes over with a toothache, sore shoulder or throbbing headache, what's the harm in sharing them? Maybe harmless, but quite illegal. Unreported financial gains -- If you got something for cheap, then sold it for more than you paid, you just made "profit" on the item. And yes, Uncle Sam wants a cut. If you didn't report it, that's quite illegal. Jaywalking -- Everyone knows it's illegal to cross the road in the middle of the block, but are we really going to walk to the corner to get to the other side? Probably not, but quite illegal. Fantasy Football and other gambling -- Technically, even Fantasy Football is gambling and even betting a milkshake or a steak on a specific outcome is against the law. Again, harmless, but quite illegal. Stealing WiFi -- Um, you really need a fast connection and there's an unsecure one out there that your phone or laptop found. Can you use it? Technically no, according to US Code 1030, which forbids unauthorized use of WiFi.

There are others, but these are the top five most have done at least once.

Let's hope Santa doesn't bring us coal.

