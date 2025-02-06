Sometimes, when you’re starting your career, you need a solid goal to work towards, so you don’t become complacent when you land a job.

I, Stockton Myers, am a fledgling journalist based out of Southern Utah. I still have tons to learn, and I hope to show the fruit of my efforts in the coming years. That being said, one of the biggest aspects of writing efficiently these days is a solid typing speed.

That is why you can see my dumb mug at the top of this page holding a printable certificate of my typing speed. I want you, yes YOU, to obliterate my typing speed so I have a new goal to work towards.

Consider this a local competition to see who has the fastest typing speed in the region. I want to see what’s physically possible when fingers hit ludicrous speed and break the sound barrier.

If you think you have the chops to beat my above average typing speed, take this one-minute typing test, and take a picture of you showing off your speed.

If I get enough submissions, I’ll try to come up with a prize suitable for such a finger-slinger.

If you’re wondering why typing speed is important, then look no further than the current state of the job market.

Many office jobs require a solid typing speed in order to provide the best results.

So, if you manage to get a typing speed of 70 WPM, then there’s a good chance your potential employer will consider you a solid option for the position.

So do your worst. Destroy my typing speed. Absolutely decimate my typing speed. Catfish my typing speed. Take my typing speed out for dinner and feed it shellfish to kill it. Good luck.