Researchers are warning about giving children slushies that contain glycerol.

It's a naturally occurring sweetener used to stop the product from freezing solid.

The researchers found 21 cases of children aged two to seven who needed emergency treatment after ingesting it, including from nausea, low blood sugar and loss of consciousness.

They recommend avoiding slushies with glycerol until at least age eight, although thousands of children drink them without ill effects.

The study was published in the journal Archives of Disease in Childhood.

According to WebMD, glycerol is "an odorless liquid that is used as a solvent, sweetening agent, and also as medicine.

"When glycerol is in the intestines, it attracts water into the gut, softening stools and relieving constipation. When glycerol is in the blood, it attracts water so that the water stays in the body longer."

Many athletes theorize that it may help them exercise for longer, however glycerol is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency, which means it could disqualify competitors in major marathons, bike races and other long-distance events.

WebMD says glycerol is used a medicine for many purposes, such as constipation, improving athletic performance, certain skin conditions and even stroke, obesity and ear infections,

However, a warning on the WebMD page states that "there is no good scientific evidence to support these uses."

The glycerol-poisoned children fell ill as a result of what the study referred to as glycerol intoxication syndrome, which caused symptoms such as decreased consciousness and low blood sugar.

Many slushies do contain at least some glycerol, though they vary by flavor and location.

Those concerned should ask store clerks for the drink's ingredient list, which they're required to have by law.

