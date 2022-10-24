Cedar City Ranked Among Top Micropolitans in the Country

(Cedar City, UT)  --  A national study has placed Cedar City among the top micropolitans in the country.  A micropolitan is defined as an urban area with a population between ten- and 50-thousand people and outlying areas with close economic ties to those communities.  The study was conducted by a think tank called Heartland Forward.  Cedar City is ranked eighth for its economic growth over the last five years.  Only one other community in Utah made the list -- Heber -- which ranked third.

