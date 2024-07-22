KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 251

Statewide News – 07/19/24

Utah Democrats React to Biden’s Dropout

Members of Utah’s Democratic Party are reacting positively to the dropout of President Joe Biden for the 2024 election.

Party Chair Diane Lewis called President Biden one of the most transformational presidents in the history of the United States while listing some his accomplishments. These include Biden’s response to COVID-19, abortion rights, and civil rights issues.

The rest of the Democratic Party remain committed to defeating Former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. President Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement in the election.

Convicted Utah Killer to Speak to Board of Pardons Today

Convicted Utah killer Taberon Honie will speak to Board of Pardons today to commute his upcoming death sentence to life in prison.

Honie is scheduled for lethal injection on August 8 after being convicted for killing his ex-girlfriend's mom, Claudia Benn, in Cedar City in 1998.

The Board of Pardons has two other days scheduled this week just in case the hearing requires more discussion. This would be the first execution in Utah since 2010.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 07/19/24

Illinois Woman Arrested Following 60 Mile Chase Across Southern Utah

Authorities in Southern Utah engaged in a high-speed chase spanning approximately 60 miles in resulting in the arrest of a woman from Illinois.

Ananasia Moshea Ivory, 26, failed to stop for police near the Iron-Beaver County line on Friday, leading to a chase reaching speeds of 120 mph.

The chase ended near mile marker 165 of I-15 after about an hour of pursuit. Investigators found various drug paraphernalia including an unspecified amount of marijuana inside Ivory’s vehicle.

Wildfire Updates in Southern Utah

Many of the big wildfires in Southern Utah are inching ever closer to full containment as the weather brings some much-needed moisture to the area.

The Silver King Fire in Piute County is now at 83% containment after burning over 18,000 acres. The Little Twist Fire in Beaver County is at 75% containment after burning over 5,000 acres. The Deer Springs Fire in Kane County near Kanab has reached 87% containment after covering nearly 12,000 acres of land. Lastly, the Quail Springs Fire just 14 miles South of St. George has reached 75% containment after burning over 1,500 acres.

More detailed statistics can be find via Utah Fire Info. Thank you to all the fire workers in Southern Utah for making the summer just a little safer for everyone.

