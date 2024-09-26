City Clean-Up Day In St. George: Dispose Of Bulky Items Easily

City Clean-Up Day In St. George: Dispose Of Bulky Items Easily

Canva.com
City Clean-Up Day is fast approaching. An event targeting the disposal of large items, such as old furniture or desks, the City of St. George will have large dumpsters (as well as backhoes to help out) set up in six locations throughout town.
Throwing away big items can be a challenge. To assist residents with their cleaning endeavors, the City of St. George is hosting a City Clean-Up Day to encourage residents to safely dispose of large garbage items.

On Sept. 28 (this Saturday) beginning at 8 a.m., dumpsters will be placed around the city and available for large-item disposal. Backhoes will be on site with city personnel available to help residents load items into the dumpsters.

Some types of items are not allowed. The City has asked residents to not dump tires or petroleum products. Commercial dumping is also not permitted.

For a refrigerator or freezer for pickup, please call Republic Waste at 435-628-2821. Per federal regulation, there is a charge to drain the Freon. A large item pick up can be arranged anytime with Republic Waste or taken to the locations provided by St. George on Sept. 28.

The locations are as follows:

  • Bloomington Hills Bloomington Hills Drive and Tamarisk
  • Dixie Sunbowl 150 South 400 East
  • Middleton Park 780 North 1700 East
  • Bloomington Park 650 West Man O War Road
  • Dixie Downs - Coral Cliffs Elementary 2040 W 2000 N
  • 2450 East Park 130 North 2450 East

Use the City Reuse Center (575 East Brigham Road) for green waste such as moss, tree limbs and leaves, or green waste trash such as palm fronds, oleander and similar stringy material.

The Reuse Center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Reuse Center (435-703-0104) composts and sells green waste.

loading...

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos?

How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.
Filed Under: bloomington, Bloomington Hills, enterprise, Hurricane, Ivins, laverkin, leeds, near me, new harmony, santa clara, southern utah, St. George, toquerville, utah, Washington City, washington county
Categories: Articles, breaking news, Exclusive, Feature, featured, kdxu news, local news, Local Slide Banner, Southern Utah News, St. George City

More From KDXU 890 & 92.5