Common Red Flags to Watch Out for in Southern Utah’s Dating Scene

Everyone has a red flag list in their dating life. You could be dating the most ten out of ten person on the planet, but if they have a habit that rears its head during an outing or just hanging out at home, it can be a real turn off.

So, the question is, is there such a thing as an invalid red flag? Are there flags that are just too specific or too outlandish to be respected?

That’s for you to decide as no one is allowed to control your dating life. You’re not the child of a noble pushing for a political marriage, you are who you are. That being said, let's go over some of the red flags that I, the writer, have run into in the past 12 years of dating.

Sleeping Habits

Imagine you had a long day at work. Your significant other doesn’t have a job, but they do take care of the homestead. What would happen if you took a nap after getting home? To some, this is a crimson of red flags.

I mean that in both directions of course. For the person who is taking the nap, if the partner is upset with you sleeping that concept alone can be a red flag.

For the partner waiting for their significant other to come home, they could have a lot of past trauma with someone who sleeps in the middle of the day. It’s in the eye of the beholder.

Sick Care

What do you do when you’re sick? Do you push through the day and fake a smile? Do you stay home and sleep until you get better?

The way you take care of yourself can be a red flag for a number of reasons. For me, I have to sleep and if I’m still sick when I wake up, then I go back to sleep until I get better. I was in a relationship where the person I was dating was disappointed that I was just sleeping and not getting anything done.

For me however, the red flag was how my significant other would just push through without taking care of themselves. I watched as they got upset over not getting any better, but they also refused to take basic cold medicine.

Eating Habits

OPEN MOUTH CHEWING. Sorry, I let my inner demon out a little bit.

Some would call this type of eating habit, “slob-like behavior.” Whether it’s chewing with their mouth open, getting their face and hands dirty, or just what they tend to eat, it can be a real turn off in a relationship.

Especially if it’s gum chewing...I think I have a phobia.

What do you think though? What are some of the biggest red flags you’ve encountered?