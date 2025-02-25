Copper? Koko? Bear? What Are So. Utahns Naming Their Dogs?

Utah is an incredible place, with creative, funny and unique humans inhabiting the Beehive State.

But you wouldn't know it from our dogs' names.

While Utah parents are great at thinking outside of the box in naming our kids -- think Zephyr, Jaxson, Steele, Lakynn, etc. -- we are miserable when it comes to naming our dogs.

It's not necessarily that the names are bad, they're just, well, common.

The top four dog names in the United States are Bella, Luna, Max and Daisy. The top four dog names in Utah are Bella, Luna, Daisy and Max.

Exactly the same top four.

Utah produces such unique kids names like Taylee, Mahonri, Boztin, and Bracken for our kids. So why are we so bland when it comes to our pets?

On the list of top dog names, compiled by USNews.com, Utah's list reads like, well, pretty much everyone else's list.

In fact, Bella is the top dog name in 38 of the 51 states (we're counting Washington, D.C. here too). Luna, Utah's No. 2 name, was the top name in eight of the remaining 13 states. Only Charlie (Nebraska and North Dakota), Copper (Alaska), Boo (Hawaii) and Lucy (Iowa) had top names that weren't Bella or Luna (Bella was actually second in Alaska and Iowa and third in Hawaii).

Utah's No. 5 name, Bear, was a bit creative and is just the 17th most popular dog name in America, but I like Hawaii's list.

In the Aloha State, Boo (or Bu) is No. 1 and means buddy or good friend. Buddy was No. 2 in Hawaii, followed by Bella, Koa (Hawaiian for "warrior") and Coco (actually Koko, which means "blood" in Hawaiian).

But bonus points definitely go to the Klondike State. Alaska's Copper was not on any other state's top five list and didn't make the list of the top 100 names in the country.

Now that's unique.

By the way Wyoming, what's up with dogs named Chloe and Murphy? Sounds like characters from a 1980s sitcom.

