Police authorities here in St. George this week arrested a couple allegedly responsible for a prolific string of vehicle burglaries that plagued Southern Utah. Court documents show the arrests of Hollie L. Hammond and her male counterpart followed a coordinated investigation by the St. George Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

CAR BURGALRY SPREE

According to booking records from the Washington County Corrections facility dated February 18 and 19, 2026, Hammond was charged with multiple counts of vehicle burglary under Utah Statute 76-6-204. These charges were categorized as Class A misdemeanors. The spree reportedly involved breaking into numerous parked cars across residential neighborhoods, where the suspects targeted electronics, wallets, and personal identification.

DOORBELL FOOTAGE USED

Police utilized various investigative tools to track the pair, including surveillance footage from doorbell cameras and local businesses. This arrest coincides with a broader crackdown on property crime in the area; earlier in the month, St. George officers arrested two other individuals for a separate string of early-morning incidents involving vehicle damage and vandalism in the Little Valley and Bloomington communities.

SMASH & GRAB

Legal documents indicate that the couple’s methods often involved “smash-and-grab” tactics or checking for unlocked doors in quiet neighborhoods. Following their apprehension, some of the stolen property was recovered. Hammond remains in custody at the Washington County Jail with bail set for various counts. Officials continue to urge residents to use the “9 p.m. Routine,” a public safety initiative that encourages citizens to remove valuables and lock their car doors every night to deter opportunistic crimes. This case remains under active investigation as detectives work to link the pair to additional unsolved reports in the county.