The 2024 Arts Summit, an annual celebration of the arts community that encourages artists, creatives, educators, performers and local stakeholders to explore and elevate the role of art in the community, is set to inspire and enlighten August 23 at 8:30 a.m. at the Electric Theater Center.

“The Arts Summit is not just an event; it is a celebration of the transformative power of creativity,” said Karin Edwards, St. George Arts Commission President-Elect and Arts Summit Chair. “Through coming together, we establish connections that not only enrich our artistic community but also strengthen the very fabric of our city.”

The theme for this year’s Summit is “The Art of Connection: Celebrating and Building Community Through Creativity,” featuring Michael Bahr, Managing Director of the Utah Shakespeare Festival, as keynote speaker. Bahr has served as the Executive Managing Director of the Tony Award-winning Utah Shakespearean Festival for the last two years. Prior to that he was the Education Director for the Festival for 24 years.

Multiple breakout sessions will be hosted throughout the summit by notable figures in the arts community, including actor Corbin Allred and sculptor Matt Clark. The Excellence in Arts Award Ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. The ceremony will honor and recognize outstanding contributions to the arts community and present awards to local artists and/or organizations. The summit will close with an ice cream and mingle at 3:15 p.m.

The St. George Arts Commission invites artists and creatives from all disciplines, educators and students, local stakeholders and business owners, representatives from art organizations and any art enthusiasts to attend the event.

Event schedules and ticketing information can be found here.

“This year’s Summit is intended to highlight the significant impact of the arts on cultural enrichment and community building,” said Peyton Lee, Community Arts Manager for the City of St. George. “It’s a place where creativity and collaboration intersect; a time to celebrate the incredible talent within our community and to inspire new ways of working together to support and expand the arts in St. George. Special thanks to the St. George Arts Commission and our many community partners for collaborating on this meticulously planned event.”

To further serve and elevate the artistic community, the St. George Arts Commission has arranged for photographer Alan Holben to provide free professional headshots for all registered attendees.

