>>Dixie Leavitt Death

(Cedar City, UT) -- Former Utah state lawmaker and Southern Utah business leader Dixie Leavitt died Tuesday at the age of 97. Leavitt served in the Utah House and Senate for 18 years and, along with his wife Anne, founded the Cedar City-based Leavitt Group insurance company. The father of former Utah Governor Mike Leavitt was also a longtime supporter of Southern Utah University, helping secure funding for its athletic facilities. Utah Senate President-elect Evan Vickers called Leavitt a giant in Southern Utah whose legacy will be felt for generations.

>>Car Chase Conviction

(St. George, UT) -- A California man has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and three years of probation following a high-speed police chase through Washington County in August. Thirty-two-year-old David Drury pleaded guilty after fleeing officers in a stolen vehicle along Interstate 15 and State Route 9 before a Washington County sheriff's deputy used a Grappler device to bring the pursuit to a stop. A judge suspended two prison sentences but ordered Drury to serve his jail time without credit for good behavior.

>>Jubilee of Trees Opens

(St. George, UT) -- The annual Jubilee of Trees opens today at the Dixie Convention Center, featuring elaborately decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, holiday entertainment and family activities. The event runs through Saturday, with doors opening at 11 a.m. each day, and Friday's Gala Dinner and Auction highlighting the festivities. Proceeds benefit Intermountain Health's St. George Regional Hospital, supporting patient care and hospital services throughout Southern Utah

>>Another Storm Is Heading To Utah

(Brian Head, UT) -- Brian Head is bracing for another round of snow and strong winds as a major winter storm moves into Southern Utah tomorrow. Conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly, with heavy mountain snow and difficult travel conditions lasting into Saturday morning. Chains may be required on some mountain roads. Elsewhere in Utah, rain and snow are expected in the Salt Lake Valley, with significant snowfall forecast for higher elevations across the state.

>>Cedar City Man Charged In Exploitation Case

(Cedar City, UT) -- Prosecutors charge a Cedar City man in a child exploitation case. Fifty-four-year-old Christopher Michael Carlson faces nine second-degree felony counts after investigators say they found nine child sexual abuse files during a device search. The charges were filed after a regional task-force investigation. The allegations have not been proven in court.

>>Statewide Average Gas Price Drops By Four Cents

(Manila, UT) -- The statewide average gas price is down by four-cents. Triple-A says the average cost for a gallon of self-serve regular is $4.03. The most expensive average price can be found in Daggett County where gas is 4-dollars-90-cents. In Washington County, we’re at $4.28.