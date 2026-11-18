Utah Tech to Light Up Campus With Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration

Utah Tech University is preparing to kick off the Christmas season with its annual Tree Lighting Celebration, featuring thousands of holiday lights, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.

Join Us for a Festive Tree Lighting Celebration

The free community event is scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Holland Plaza, located along Trailblazer Boulevard just off University Avenue in St. George. The centerpiece of the evening will be the lighting of Utah Tech's 40-foot Christmas light tree at 6 p.m.

Photo By: Utah Tech University Photo By: Utah Tech University

Exciting Activities for the Whole Family

Visitors can also enjoy photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, The Grinch and Utah Tech's mascot, Brooks the Bison. Other activities include ornament making, gingerbread cookie decorating, live performances, horse-drawn carriage rides and tractor tours of campus. University President Shane B. Smeed and First Lady Angela Smeed will also distribute commemorative Christmas ornaments to the first 500 attendees.

"Tree Lighting Celebration is one of those events that brings people together and reminds us how special it is to be part of a community,"

-Abby Prince, Utah Tech Student & Events Support Specialist.

Prince said the annual celebration provides an opportunity for students, families and Southern Utah residents to gather on campus and participate in holiday traditions.

"I love that it creates an opportunity for families, students and community members to come together, enjoy the festivities and make memories while celebrating the holiday season," she said.

A Beloved Holiday Tradition in St. George

The event has become one of Utah Tech's annual holiday traditions, bringing the St. George community onto campus for an evening of entertainment and Christmas activities.

"We hope everyone will join us for an evening of fun, tradition and Trailblazer spirit as we light up the heart of campus," Prince said.

Photo By: Utah Tech University Photo By: Utah Tech University

Admission is free, and no tickets are required.

Additional information about the celebration is available at utahtech.edu/treelighting.