Deadly Or Not? The Straight Scoop On Scorpions In So. Utah

Back in the 1980s,a German rock band splashed its way onto the American rock and pop charts with such hits as, "Rock You Like A Hurricane," "Wind of Change," and "Still Loving You."

The group's name: The Scorpions (note -- a bit of an ironic name, considering there are no scorpions in the country of Germany).

So for a few years, when someone mentioned scorpions, it conjured spandex, long hair and rock music.

But those days are long gone and now when someone mentions scorpions, they're definitely talking about the creature that skulks around (mainly at night) that vaguely resembles a small lobster, with a ferocious looking stinger on its tail.

Soon, Southern Utah will emerge from the cooler winter temperatures and all the sleeping desert creatures will venture forth -- including scorpions.

Scorpion stings are painful but rarely life-threatening. Adults usually don't need treatment for scorpion stings. Small kids and elderly adults are most at risk of serious complications.

But scorpions can kill a human. However, the only species in Utah that is potentially harmful to humans is the Arizona bark scorpion, which has a very limited distribution and is usually found only in the southeastern part of the state (e.g., Kane County).

The bark scorpions — the only scorpion species in the U.S. with venom strong enough to cause serious symptoms — are generally about 1.6 to 3 inches (4 to 8 cm) long, including a segmented tail with a stinger that can deliver venom.

Scorpions have eight legs and a pair of lobster-like pinchers and a tail that curves up. They usually won't sting unless provoked or attacked. Most stings occur when they're accidentally grabbed or stepped on or brushed against the body.

Utah has many species of scorpions, including the Giant Desert Hairy Scorpion, and Black Hairy Scorpion. The most common species in Utah is the northern scorpion, which is mid-sized and has dark stripes, but is not harmful to humans.

Contact your local poison control center at once if a child is stung by a scorpion. To reach a poison control center in the U.S., call Poison Help at 800-222-1222. Also, seek medical care if you've been stung and begin to have a hard time breathing or other symptoms that continue for more than a week. If you're concerned about a scorpion sting, you also can call your local poison control center for advice.

The largest scorpion in Utah is the giant desert hairy scorpion, also known as Hadrurus arizonensis. It can grow to be 4–7 inches long, with tan to olive green bodies and yellow legs. The scorpion's large size allows it to eat larger prey than other scorpions, such as lizards, snakes, other scorpions, and large insects.

