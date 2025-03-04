There has been a movement out there for Utah and other places in the United States to adopt Daylight Saving Time full-time.

Proponents argue that it would mean more light in the evening hours, making it safer for outdoors enthusiasts, better shopping experiences for those who like to go out after work and more demand for dining out, hotels, and entertainment.

This Sunday (at 2 a.m.) we switch to Daylight Saving Time (In the United States, DST begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November).

As a radio host, I've been told uncountable times that Daylight Saving Time is what we should be on all the time.

So I was surprised to read the results of a recent Gallup Poll.

According to Gallup, 54 percent of Americans prefer Standard Time to Daylight Saving Time. By contrast, 40 percent of us say we are in favor of Daylight Saving Time (while 6 percent are uncertain).

Wait, what?

Twenty-five years ago, 76 percent of us preferred Daylight Saving Time, and 35 years ago it was 74 percent.

So what happened?

We changed, I suppose. The top reasons given for the change are that they feel it is more closely associated with human biological rhythm and that people sleep better during standard time.

In a different poll conducted by CBS News, we did find something we can all agree on: This switching every six months needs to stop.

A full 80 percent of people said they do not like the way the time zones and clocks switch every six months.

But until there is real legislation to change it, things will stay the same (several bills have been introduced at both the national and state level and they almost always fail due to lack of support).

So this weekend, when we all lose an hour of sleep, don't forget to switch those clocks and with any luck, your body will catch up in a day or two.

