Winter Weather Coming this week to Southern Utah

That groundhog may have been onto something. This week in southern Utah will see a mix of mild valley temperatures and winter precipitation higher up. In St. George, the forecast shows occasional rain and cool conditions midweek, with highs mostly in the 40s–50s and only a slight chance of snow on Thursday as temperatures dip near freezing, a pattern typical for this desert climate even in winter months. Surface wet conditions could make some local streets slick, but significant snowfall in the city itself is not expected.

JUST A LITTLE HIGHER UP

Just a short drive up into the higher terrain in The Ledges, Central, and Enterprise are forecast to see snow through Wednesday, with several inches possible in Pine Valley and continued snow through Thursday as colder air moves in. This could bring winter driving conditions on access roads, including icy patches and reduced visibility.

WAY HIGHER UP

At the highest elevations around Brian Head, more classic winter weather is expected. Forecast models show snow likely each day through midweek, with total accumulations of 6–10 inches or more on some days and continued snow through Friday, making it one of the snowiest spots this week.

TRAVELLERS BEWARE

Travel on I-15 between Cedar City and St. George will remain generally passable, but conditions can change quickly when precipitation moves through. UDOT updates cameras and road weather alerts in real time and advises checking the 511 traffic page before heading out. In wet or colder periods, pavement can be slick, especially overnight or at higher elevations just north of Cedar City. Drive cautiously and be prepared for winter conditions if heading through mountain passes.

