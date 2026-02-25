How A Judge’s Decision May Change Utah Tech’s Postseason

A Utah judge has delivered a key win for Utah Valley University in its ongoing legal dispute with the Western Athletic Conference. On Tuesday, Fourth District Court Judge Denise M. Porter granted a 14-day temporary restraining order that restores UVU’s eligibility to compete in WAC events and have its games included in conference broadcasts while the lawsuit proceeds. The move comes after the WAC had sought to sideline UVU from competition and media because the school declined to pay a reported $1 million exit fee tied to its planned move to the Big West Conference this summer.

UVU BACK ON ESPN+

Under the injunction, Utah Valley teams can participate in WAC-sanctioned competition, including the upcoming indoor track and field championships, during the 14-day window, and their home games will return to networks like ESPN+ temporarily. However, this limited timeframe does not yet extend through the 2026 WAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, which start in mid-March, unless a longer preliminary injunction is granted.

HOW THIS AFFECTS UTAH TECH TEAMS

That uncertainty has ripple effects for Utah Tech’s Trailblazers. As of late February, Utah Valley held a slight lead in the WAC men’s basketball standings (10–4) with Utah Tech close behind at 10–5 in conference play. If Utah Valley were barred from postseason competition, as the WAC initially attempted, Utah Tech could have benefited in tournament seeding and NCAA Tournament positioning, potentially securing a higher seed in Las Vegas and a clearer path to March Madness.

ADVANTAGE ON HOLD

With the TRO now in place, that advantage is on hold. Both teams still figure prominently in the race for top seeds, but Utah Valley’s reinstated eligibility preserves the competitive balance and keeps Utah Tech from gaining an uncontested edge, at least until the next court ruling.