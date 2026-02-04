A Crucial Three Game Homestand Coming for the UT Trailblazers

Get ready, Trailblazer Nation — it’s time to pack Burns Arena! The Burns Arena will be the place to be as the Utah Tech Trailblazers men’s basketball team returns home for a critical 3-game homestand that could define their Western Athletic Conference momentum this season.

ON A ROLL!

Winners of three in a row, the Trailblazers hit the hardwood at home on Thursday, Feb. 5 vs. UT Arlington, followed by a key matchup against Utah Valley on Thursday, Feb. 12, and then California Baptist on Saturday, Feb. 14 — all tipping off at 7:00 p.m.

WAC CONFERENCE SEEDING AT STAKE

These games aren’t just any swing on the schedule — they’re pivotal opportunities for Utah Tech to climb the WAC standings, build confidence in front of their home crowd, and send a message that Burns Arena is a fortress. With league positioning and postseason excitement looming, every cheer, every stop, and every three-pointer will count.

GET TIX TODAY!

I was at the SUU game where the Trailblazers came away with a win, and it was electric! There’s no better place to experience Trailblazer hoops than in person — and tickets are available now through the Utah Tech ticket office or online here. Whether you’re cheering from the student section or rallying with family and friends, let’s fill Burns Arena all three nights and show our team what true home-court energy sounds like!