ESPN Picks Utah Tech Men’s Basketball to Make History

The Utah Tech Trailblazers men's basketball continued their strong 2025–26 season with an exciting 85-81 victory over Abilene Christian Wildcats men's basketball on Thursday night at Burns Arena, improving to 18-12 overall and 11-5 in the Western Athletic Conference. In that game, senior forward Ethan Potter led the way with 25 points and eight rebounds, while guard Chance Trujillo scored 24 points, including six three-pointers, helping the Trailblazers pull away late and extend their home winning streak to six games. Utah Tech raced out to an early lead, with strong shooting from the field and clutch free throws down the stretch to hold off ACU’s late rally.

WAC JOB

With only a few regular-season games left on the slate, Utah Tech travels to Southern Utah on February 28 before returning home for their final WAC regular-season game against Utah Valley on March 7. After that, the Trailblazers will head to the 2026 WAC Tournament at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, March 11–14, where they’ll look to secure a conference championship and an automatic bid to March Madness.

BRACKETOLOGY & A DANCE WITH HISTORY

As the season winds down, national eyes are also watching Utah Tech’s postseason prospects. According to ESPN’s bracketology guru Joe Lunardi, updated projections now include Utah Tech as a potential No. 15 seed in the NCAA Tournament field, a remarkable outlook for a program still building its Division I identity heading into postseason play. It would be the first time Utah Tech has ever made it to the tournament. While brackets can shift daily with wins and losses elsewhere across college basketball, the Trailblazers’ strong finish could put them in position for their first March Madness appearance.

BUBBLE TROUBLE

Fans should keep an eye on WAC standings and bubble chatter as Selection Sunday draws near — every game now matters for Utah Tech’s tournament hopes.

