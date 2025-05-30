If you haven't been down to Desert Color (off Exit 2) in awhile, well, be prepared to be shocked.

The Desert Color development is one thing (OK, one massive thing!) with it's huge lagoon and hundreds of homes, but the rest of the area is well on its way to becoming its own sustainable community.

Already open is Swig, Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike's, Peachway, and Big Shots Golf.

Costco announced it will be building a new humongous store in Desert Color, plus already committed to the area is Del Taco, Fabulous Freddy's, a Larry. H. Miller Megaplex, Taco Bell and an In-N-Out Burger.

And today Intermountain Health leaders and caregivers held a special groundbreaking ceremony for the health system’s newest facility in southwest Utah, the Desert Color Parkway Clinic - Primary Care.

Surrounded by state and county leaders, participants used ceremonial shovels to turn the first dirt on the new medical expansion in Southern Washington County.

The new Intermountain primary clinic will serve as immediate need for the growing Desert Color community. The 35-acre lot will also provide space for a future medical campus to expand to include a freestanding emergency department after the opening of the Primary Clinic.

The Desert Color development is becoming a pivotal community area with retail stores, entertainment, offices, restaurants, and recreational selections.

Desert Color is already building into a hub for the major population growth that St. George, and surrounding cities have seen and projected to come for the foreseeable future.

The primary clinic, which is expected to open by summer of 2026, will offer more family medicine and internal medicine services to the St. George community. The clinic space is located directly southeast of exit 2 on I-15.

“Desert Color’s primary mission is to ‘build a better community.’ And while having unique recreational amenities is great, having an Intermountain Health Primary Care Clinic and campus in Desert Color that can provide ready-access to health and wellness professionals and services is a priceless value-add to the community,” said Daniel Lemich, general manager of Desert Color.

"A beautiful morning to celebrate the ground breaking of Intermountain Health’s Desert Color Parkway Primary Care Clinic," said St. George Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Shawn Christensen. "Congrats to both Intermountain Health and Desert Color."

