Dixie Days is Almost Here! Here’s a Full Schedule of Events

Washington has Cotton Days, Hurricane has Peach Days, and Santa Clara has Swiss Days. It was only until the past State of the City Address that St. George got their own “Days.” Here’s what you can expect from Dixie Days from Sept. 8 to Sept. 14.

Sunday, September 8

Residents can expect a Fireside Kickoff at the St. George Tabernacle from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Titled “A Dixie Homecoming,” the lead speaker of the fireside will be Steve Snow.

Monday, September 9

The day will kick off with the Dixie Days Four-Person Scramble Golf Tournament.

The city’s official website states, “Start your day with a Shotgun Start at the Southgate Golf Course. Price: $400 per foursome.”

A drone show celebrating Dixie Days will take place at 9 p.m. above the Dixie Sugarloaf and Pioneer Park celebrating the heritage of St. George.

Several films centered around St. George in some fashion will be playing throughout the week at the Electric Theater. Here are the films you can expect on Sept. 9.

10:00 AM - Preservation and Progress

12:15 PM - Moonshot

2:30 PM - My Father's Highway

4:15 PM - Moonshot

6:00 PM - Preservation and Progress

9:15 PM - My Father's Highway

Tuesday, September 10

The Pioneer Interpretive Trail Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will take place at 375 Red Hills Parkway at 10 a.m.

The city will host several Dixie Treks showing off some of the most historic manmade and natural wonders that St. George has to offer. Click here to find out when each trek takes place and what you can expect.

Daily Film Schedule

(All films at the Electric Theater)

10:00 AM - Moonshot

12:15 PM - My Father's Highway

2:30 PM - Preservation and Progress

4:15 PM - My Father's Highway

6:00 AM - Moonshot

9:15 PM - Preservation and Progress

Wednesday, September 11

Residents can expect more Dixie Treks which you can click here for more information.

Daily Film Schedule

(All films at the Electric Theater)



10:00 AM - My Father's Highway

12:15 PM - Preservation and Progress

2:30 PM - Moonshot

4:15 PM - Preservation and Progress

6:00 PM - My Father's Highway

9:15 PM - Moonshot

Thursday, September 12

The Dixie Round-Up Rodeo will take place at 6 p.m. at the St. George Sun Bowl and is expected to last until 11 p.m. Gates open and tickets go on sale starting at 6 p.m. with pre-rodeo entertainment lasting until 7:30 p.m.

Daily Film Schedule

(All films at the Electric Theater)



10:45 AM - Preservation and Progress

1:00 PM - Moonshot

3:15 PM - My Father's Highway

Friday, September 13

Dinner on Main will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. reaching from Main Street, between Tabernacle and St. George Boulevard. Restaurant listed include Pica Rica, Sandtown Pizza, Social District Bistro, Wood Ash Rye, and The Hive. More information can be found by clicking here.

Daily Film Schedule

(All films at the Electric Theater)



10:45 AM - My Father's Highway

1:00 PM - Preservation and Progress

3:15 PM - Moonshot

Saturday, September 14

The last day is the most packed day of Dixie Days with a variety of different activities for visitors.

The Dixie Days Dash 2K/4K will start at 8 a.m. as runners travel through Historic Downtown St. George. A scone breakfast will be provided for all runners, and those watching can buy scones for $5.

The Dixie Round-Up Rodeo will also be available again at 9 a.m. to help kick off the day of festivities. They will also have another performance at 6 p.m. like the previous nights.

10:45 AM to 3:15 PM Daily Film Schedule:

(These films are at the Electric Theater)



10:45 AM - Moonshot

1:00 PM - My Father's Highway

3:15 PM - Preservation and Progress

The biggest highlight of the day is the Dixie Days Festival at Historic Town Square running from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Here’s a full schedule of what you can expect.

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM: Enjoy activities including an Outdoor Craft Fair, Food Trucks, Bouncy Houses, Petting Zoo, Games, and Live Entertainment!

11:00 AM - Voices of Freedom Children's Choir

12:00 PM - Fertile Dirt Band

1:00 PM - Crossroads

2:00 PM - Mikalene Line Dance Lessons

3:15 PM - DixieLand Band

4:30 PM - Honky Tonk Heroes

6:00 PM - Dillon Jones Band

End the live entertainment with the Dillon Jones Band.

8:00 PM - Outdoor Movie Screening at Town Square

After the final band performance, join us for an outdoor movie screening of "Electric Horseman," a 1979 American western comedy-drama film starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, directed by Sydney Pollack.