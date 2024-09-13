Don’t Cry…Dixie Days Comes to a Close This Weekend with a Bang

The first ever Dixie Days is coming to a close with two more days of rodeos, dining, and a big festival to end it with a bang.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s to come for today and Saturday.

Friday, September 13

The Dixie Round-Up Rodeo will take place at 6 p.m. at the St. George Sun Bowl and is expected to last until 11 p.m. Gates open and tickets go on sale starting at 6 p.m. with pre-rodeo entertainment lasting until 7:30 p.m.

Dinner on Main will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. reaching from Main Street, between Tabernacle and St. George Boulevard. Restaurant listed include Pica Rica, Sandtown Pizza, Social District Bistro, Wood Ash Rye, and The Hive. More information can be found by clicking here.

Daily Film Schedule

(All films at the Electric Theater)



10:45 AM - My Father's Highway

1:00 PM - Preservation and Progress

3:15 PM - Moonshot

Saturday, September 14

The last day is the most packed day of Dixie Days with a variety of different activities for visitors.

The Dixie Days Dash 2K/4K will start at 8 a.m. as runners travel through Historic Downtown St. George. A scone breakfast will be provided for all runners, and those watching can buy scones for $5.

The Dixie Round-Up Rodeo will also be available again at 9 a.m. to help kick off the day of festivities. They will also have another performance at 6 p.m. like the previous nights.

10:45 AM to 3:15 PM Daily Film Schedule:

(These films are at the Electric Theater)



10:45 AM - Moonshot

1:00 PM - My Father's Highway

3:15 PM - Preservation and Progress

The biggest highlight of the day is the Dixie Days Festival at Historic Town Square running from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Here’s a full schedule of what you can expect.

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM: Enjoy activities including an Outdoor Craft Fair, Food Trucks, Bouncy Houses, Petting Zoo, Games, and Live Entertainment!

11:00 AM - Voices of Freedom Children's Choir

12:00 PM - Fertile Dirt Band

1:00 PM - Crossroads

2:00 PM - Mikalene Line Dance Lessons

3:15 PM - DixieLand Band

4:30 PM - Honky Tonk Heroes

6:00 PM - Dillon Jones Band

End the live entertainment with the Dillon Jones Band.

8:00 PM - Outdoor Movie Screening at Town Square

After the final band performance, join us for an outdoor movie screening of "Electric Horseman," a 1979 American western comedy-drama film starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, directed by Sydney Pollack.