Peach Days is back in full swing at Hurricane with the main crux of the festival-type event starting today with vendors, live entertainment, and much more.

If you’re wondering where to start, never fear, you can find the full agenda by clicking here. Here’s some of the more notable events on the schedule that you won’t want to miss.

Thursday, August 29

The various stalls and live entertainment Peach Days is known for will kick off tonight at 5 p.m. with a quilt show, carnival, entertainment across three stages, vendors, and train room at the Community Center Building.

A pickleball tournament is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with a $10 entry fee at the Community Center. Visitors can see the Youth Rodeo at the Rodeo Grounds located at 2518 S 360 W. with a $5 ticket fee.

A special performance of Beauty and the Beast from Hurricane Theatrical will start at 7 p.m. at the Fine Arts Building. Tickets are available online as well as at the door.

Friday, August 30

A lot of Friday is a repeat of Thursday with stalls and live entertainment starting at 5 p.m., but there are some key differences.

The Grand Marshall and Mayor Awards will take place at 5:30 p.m., and the Open Rodeo will take place at 7 p.m. $8 for adults, and $5 for ages 6 to 12. All ages under six can watch for free.

Hurricane Theatrical will host another performance of Beauty and the Beast at 7 p.m. at the Fine Arts Building.

The Foam Dance will take place just north of the Fine Arts Building at 8 p.m., and a screening of “Luca” will be played by the splashpad around 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

The Peach Days parade is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., starting at 400 S. Main Street.

The various vendors and live entertainment will open at 11 a.m. and Peach Cook-off is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The Open Rodeo will start at 7 p.m., and Hurricane Theatrical’s production of Beauty and the Beast will have two performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively.

The Foam Dance will return at 8 p.m. and the festivities will end with a fireworks show from the Hurricane High School baseball field at 9:30 p.m.