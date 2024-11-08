Don’t Sweat the Details! Here Are 5 Southern Utah Date Ideas

The dating scene in Southern Utah can be a bit rough. Not because there’s no one willing to mingle, but because the general consensus is that there isn’t much for couples to do. I’m here to prove that notion wrong with these five easy date ideas anyone can enjoy surrounded by the red dirt of Southern Utah.

First, a ground rule. I’m not mentioning the basic dinner and movie date as that applies to basically any city. Some of these date ideas can only best be enjoyed in the Southern Utah region.

The Ducks Need Feeding!

One of the nicer things about living in a warmer region like Southern Utah is that a lot of birds that fly south for the winter...just kind of stay. Yeah, we’re kind of already in the south.

This means the ducks are ready for your mealworms or oats, and there may be some bonus creatures to feed and laugh about with your loved one.

For example, head to Tonaquint Nature Reserve and you’ll find ducks and other types of waterfowl waiting for a meal to come to their doorstep. Once you feed the ducks a bit, a new, shyer creature surfaces from the depths of the pond. Turtles tend to enjoy a meal alongside the ducks and it’s freaking adorable. Give it a try, and I really would suggest meal worms.

Bowling Bowling Bowling

Is it obvious? Yes. Is it still fun? Absolutely. The joy about bowling, especially on a first date, is that you can show your personality through your bowling skills, or lack thereof.

Both of you having a rough game? Mix it up by doing a few granny throws. Go full ricochet with the bumpers on. The joy of bowling is there are tons of accommodations to make up for you and your date’s skill level.

Escape the Room that You’re Supposed to Escape From

Escape rooms can be a hit or miss when it comes to dates. I wouldn’t suggest doing escape rooms for your first date unless it was a group excursion. Nothing is worse than being stuck in a room with someone you don’t know a whole lot about.

If it’s your third date though, that’s a different story. Escape rooms can be tons of fun for those looking to flex their problem-solving muscles to a significant other. Worst case scenario, your stuck in a room with a person of interest for an hour. Even if you don’t figure out the solutions...you have...other options (hugs).

*Sigh*.....Hiking

I’m not a hiking guy, but even I have to admit that Southern Utah have some beautiful trails of various levels that work for any kind of outdoorsy couple.

From Pine Valley to Cedar Mountain and even more suburban trails like the various paths created by the City of the St. George, there’s basically anything for your preferred skill level.

Please be aware that you need to bring plenty of water, and you absolutely should bring a GPS and some food if you’re going on a more difficult trail in the mountains.

Brine the Cucumber Ball and it Becomes a Pickle Ball

Pickle ball is one of the easiest sports to get behind due to the low level of skill required to get started, and it’s even better in Southern Utah since there are so many courts across the region.

There’s even pickle ball courts that provide food and drink while you play with your friends similar to those driving ranges that serve concessions while you play.

Best of all, pickle ball is cheap. You can buy the equipment you need at a solid price at most sports stores in Southern Utah, and you can even rent equipment from some of the pickle ball facilities.

Hopefully this helps your date night be a little more interesting, and for Pete's sake, take your date out to dinner too. At least get some ice cream or something.