Dozens Protest Discrimination of Immigrants on St. George Boulevard

Photo Credit: Elle Cabrera

Monday saw dozens of people protesting on St. George Boulevard in an effort to fight discrimination against those with brown skin and Mexican heritage. 

Those who witnessed the protest said the event was not filled with harsh words, but words of encouragement and change. 

Photo Credit: Elle Cabrera
Many of the protestors held signs with phrases like, “Fight Ignorance Not Immigrants.” Some of the signs took advantage of the religious environment of Southern Utah saying, “Read the Book of Mormon Again!!! The Promised Land was for the Lamanites Too.” 

Photo Credit: Elle Cabrera
Magally Andrade, one of the protestors on the scene, expressed her joy as dozens of Hispanics and those with Mexican heritage took to the streets to support one another. 

Photo Credit: Elle Cabrera
Despite the positive environment at the protest with music and dancing, the protestors were there to shout a message. Stop the discrimination, and that goes for the police as well. 

Andrade said, “I’m hoping that they listen to us and stop pulling people over who look brown and asking them and questioning them. Just because they’re brown, doesn’t mean they’re committing a crime. Because that’s what’s been going on around here recently. Hopefully they listen to everybody’s voice.” 

Photo Credit: Elle Cabrera
Several police officers were present at the protest as well to ensure the safety of the protestors and those driving down St. George Boulevard. 

This comes during a sensitive time for immigrants in Utah and the rest U.S. as President Donald Trump continues his deportation efforts. 

Photo Credit: Elle Cabrera
Monday also saw businesses across the country close for the day in honor of illegal immigrants being targeted by deportation officials. Many called the initiative, “A Day Without Immigrants.” 

School districts in Utah reported dozens of student absences as illegal immigrant families worry about their place in the country. 

Photo Credit: Elle Cabrera
