For the second time in a week in St. George, a man tried to enter a house that wasn't his, causing police an altercation and police involvement.

A 22-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he tried to enter a stranger’s home and was later found asleep on the patio, heavily intoxicated and partially undressed.

According to court documents, Adrian Diego Hogan was taken into custody outside a home in St. George after the homeowner called 911 around 3 a.m., reporting a suspicious man ringing the doorbell and refusing to leave.

Responding officers found Hogan wearing only underwear, a t-shirt, and socks. He reportedly smelled strongly of alcohol, had bloodshot and glossy eyes, and was slurring his speech. When questioned, Hogan claimed the house was his but could not provide an address or phone number.

Drunk Invader

A preliminary breath test showed Hogan had a blood alcohol content of .203, more than two and a half times the legal limit in Utah.

Further investigation revealed Hogan was linked to an earlier incident the same night in which a man named "Diego" allegedly pointed a gun at two individuals during an argument. Police later found Hogan’s pants near the home, which contained his wallet and a gun holster.

Hogan is now facing multiple charges, including public intoxication, assault, aggravated assault and carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence.

Police have requested that Hogan be held without bail, citing concerns over public safety and his access to firearms.

The case remains under investigation.

Previous Case

Last week a man forced his way into a home on Riverside Drive, leading to a fight with the real homeowner and a call to 911.

Raycardo Tsosie was arrested in that incident.

Tsosie claimed he didn't do anything wrong, but it seems like a case of the wrong house like the aforementioned incident.

