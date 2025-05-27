A young caretaker is recovering after a violent attack in a southern Utah group home left her with multiple stab wounds.

Twenty-year-old Kourtney Mansfield was stabbed several times last week while working at a residential care facility run by Chrysalis, a company that supports adults with intellectual disabilities. Police say the attacker was one of her clients -- 72-year-old Keith Johnson, who also lived in the home.

Mansfield suffered serious injuries, including wounds to her chest, back, and head. One stab pierced an artery near her heart, and another damaged her liver.

She underwent emergency surgery and, according to her family, is now in stable condition but faces a long road to recovery.

After the attack, Mansfield managed to escape and ran through the neighborhood, leaving a trail of blood. Concerned neighbors called 911.

Police found Mansfield on a nearby porch and later arrested Johnson at the home.

He reportedly resisted and had bags packed, prompting concerns he might flee. Johnson has been charged with attempted murder and is being held without bail.

Before being taken into surgery, Mansfield told officers she had been sitting on the couch when Johnson came up from behind and attacked her with a knife.

She said she managed to wrest the knife away from Johnson and free herself before fleeing the home.

The victim's sister, Aspen Mansfield has set up a GoFundMe page and she wrote: "She has a long recovery ahead, both physically and psychologically. She is in a lot of pain and is struggling to breathe, sleep, walk and go about daily living tasks.”

Aspen added: "We are asking for any help that can be given to allow family to be with her at this time in the hospital to provide necessary care and support and to cover any additional expenses to help her recover through this horrific tragedy. Please keep Kourt in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you."

The Mansfields are originally from Beaver, Utah.

