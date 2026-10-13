Hola Nino! Winter Comes Early to Southern Utah Mountains

First Snow of the Season Covers Brian Head and Cedar Breaks as El Niño Winter Takes Shape

Winter arrived early in Southern Utah this week as the season's first significant snowstorm coated Brian Head and Cedar Breaks National Monument.

Impact of Tropical Storm Rachel on Utah’s Weather

The storm developed as moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel collided with colder air moving into Utah. The National Weather Service forecast as much as a foot of snow around Brian Head, while the Brian Head SNOTEL site, just over 10,000 feet, showed snow beginning to accumulate as temperatures dropped into the 20s.

Cedar Breaks Transitions to Winter Conditions

Cedar Breaks, which sits above 10,000 feet, also moved abruptly from fall into winter conditions. The monument was already winding down its summer season, with its campground closed and visitor facilities scheduled to close Oct. 17.

Weather Forecast for the Upcoming Days

The next 10 days look much quieter overall, although another round of rain and snow is possible Wednesday. Brian Head temperatures are expected to remain chilly, with highs mostly in the upper 30s to upper 40s and overnight lows generally in the 20s and low 30s. Thursday through the weekend looks much drier, with some sunshine and highs climbing back into the 40s. Another chance of rain and snow could return around Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

What the First Snowstorm Means for Ski Season

The bigger question is what this first storm might signal for the coming ski season. A strengthening El Niño is expected to dominate the 2026-27 winter. NOAA says there is more than an 83% chance that a strong-to-very strong El Niño will continue through early 2027. Historically, El Niño often favors a more active southern storm track, which can increase the odds of wetter winter weather across the Southwest.

Looking Ahead: What to Expect This Winter

That could be encouraging news for Southern Utah’s mountains, including Brian Head, Cedar Breaks, and the surrounding high country. But El Niño doesn't guarantee a huge snow year, and seasonal outlooks reflect probabilities, not exact snowfall totals.

NOAA’s full U.S. winter outlook is scheduled to be released Oct. 15.

For now, though, Southern Utah has already received its first reminder that winter is not far away — and at 10,000 feet, it may already be here.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi