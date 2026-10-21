Two Political Events This Week in St. George

Two Political Events This Week Give Southern Utah Residents a Chance to Meet Local Leaders

With Election Day approaching, Washington County residents will have two opportunities this week to meet elected officials, ask questions and learn more about the issues affecting their communities.

The events, scheduled for Thursday and Friday in St. George, are open to the public and offer different opportunities to connect with local and state representatives ahead of the November election.

Politics in the Park – Thursday, October 22

The Washington County Republican Women are hosting "Politics in the Park" on Thursday, October 22, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Vernon Worthen Park, located at 300 South 400 East in St. George.

The event gives residents a chance to meet and mingle with their Utah House representatives in a casual, family-friendly setting.

Attendees can ask questions about state legislation, discuss issues affecting Washington County and learn more about the people representing Southern Utah at the state Capitol. Pizza and treats will be provided, and organizers encourage residents to bring family members, friends and neighbors. Although a Republican organization hosts the event, it is open to everyone.

Utah Tech Hosts City Council Q&A – Friday, October 23

A second event takes place Friday, October 23, at 3 p.m. in the Gardner Center Ballroom at Utah Tech University. The university's Turning Point USA chapter will host a City Council Q&A and Civic Engagement Night, featuring local city council members answering questions about issues affecting Southern Utah communities.

The discussion will also cover voter registration and participation in Utah's upcoming elections. Organizers say the event is designed to encourage civic engagement, particularly among college students and younger voters. The event is open to the general public, and Utah Tech students attending will receive free pizza.

Election Day Is November 3

Both events come less than two weeks before Utah's general election on Tuesday, November 3. Washington County voters will face decisions in several races, including contests for state and federal offices.

The gatherings offer residents a chance to speak directly with elected officials rather than relying solely on campaign advertisements, social media or news coverage. Neither event requires attendees to be Republican Party members. Both are open to the community.