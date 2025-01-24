How about an easy dinner that can be cooked in your toaster oven or air fryer?

Cooking for two can be a challenge. What should I make? Often times eating out seems like the better choice but that can be expensive and fattening!

This recipe worked beautifully in a toaster oven for two and will be served again for Sunday dinner cooked in the oven.

It was so easy to prep and can be made for immediate cooking or prepped ahead for an easy meal another day. (It made 8 chimis -- we ate 2 and the other 6 are in a zip lock bag in the fridge for future use).

I'm excited to be able to just take one or two out of the bag to cook in the toaster oven as needed in the future as well!

Baked Chicken Chimis

8oz pkg. cream cheese

8oz. Pepper jack cheese, shredded (or any shredded flavor you like)

1 1/2 Tbsp. taco seasoning

1 lb. cooked chicken, shredded

8 flour tortillas

cooking spray

shredded cheddar cheese

green onions, for garnish

sour cream

salsa

Mix together cream cheese, pepper jack cheese and taco seasoning. Stir in chicken.

Spoon in ⅛ of the chicken mixture to the middle of a tortilla. Pile up in a thick line.

Tuck in sides, and roll up each tortilla.

Put seam side down in a sprayed baking dish. (9X13 if cooking all chimis at once)

Spray the top of the tortillas with cooking spray.

Bake at 350 for 15 minutes. Flip chimis over, and bake for an additional 15 minutes.

Some ideas: serve with cheddar cheese, green onions, sour cream, and chips & salsa.

I drizzled Trader Joe's Red Salsa Autentica and Trader Joe's Green Dragon Sauce on top of mine. It tasted really good without the added calories of deep frying.

This will be a fun addition to our menu rotation.

Chicken Chimi Photo by Shelly Griffin loading...