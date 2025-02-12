The 2025 St. George State of the City has concluded, and new information is coming forward regarding where the city is heading when honoring Dixie heritage.

The first main segment of the State of the City at the Dixie Convention Center on Tuesday featured a pre-recorded video with a St. George Mayor Michele Randall providing the voiceover.

The city of St. George has a lot of pride in the term Dixie despite the controversy surrounding the name in recent years. One example is Dixie Days, a festival type event that takes place over the course of several days.

Mayor Randall announced that Dixie Days would return for its second year from Sept. 15 to Sept. 20. Residents can expect the annual Dixie Roundup Rodeo and the Dixie Days Festival during the festivities, but many of the events remain unknown for now.

One of the more notable announcements in regard to heritage has to do with the new city hall, which is expected to open sometime in October.

The new city hall will be based at 61 S. Main Street, which Mayor Randall said was a reference to the year 1861, the year when pioneers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints established St. George.

The new facility will feature a much larger office space and city council chamber and will also feature a space for rotating art exhibits and an outdoor plaza. Spaces like the city council chamber can be converted to suit community events.

Stay tuned in the coming days for more coverage of the State of the City, including what’s to come on some previously announced projects.