Enterprise Celebrates Undefeated Little League 10u All-Stars

Enterprise Little League Baseball Majors All-Stars (10u) went undefeated in All-Star play, earning State Champion rings at Cedar City's Veterans Fields last weekend.

To celebrate the team's success, the local fire department drove the winning players and coaches on a fire engine around the Enterprise area on Tuesday night with lights flashing.

Fans, family and neighbors formed an ad hoc parade behind the fire truck, with lots of honking and waving from front porches in support as well.

Coached by Travis Staheli and Lync Jones, the 11 boys on the team include: Travis Max Seegmiller, Jr.; Tyler Bracken; Turk Truman; Maddix Simkins; Kyler Barlow; Teydon Madison; Ryatt Evans; Colten McLeod; Easton Staheli; Cutler Jones; and Zane Hughes.

Tyler Bracken earned MVP honors in the playoff game, demonstrating both pitching and fielding prowess to help lead his team to their final victory.

After taking second place in the 2023 All-Star state finals game, every Enterprise All-Star (10u) team member returned this season.

The young Enterprise team faced Cedar National All-Stars in the final game of the 2024 playoffs.

Prior to that, Enterprise defeated Dixie, Washington and Cedar American, to complete their 4-0 undefeated All-Star tournament record.

"We sure are proud of the determination and hard work of these young athletes. They had a lot of fun and accomplished their coach's challenge of coming together to play like a Wolf Pack." -- Travis Seegmiller.

Washington City Little League Softball Majors All-Stars Head To Regional Series

Washington City Little League Softball Majors All-Stars have advanced to the Little League Regional Series in San Bernardino, California starting this weekend.

Garret Walpole manages the team with coaches Thad Seegmiller and Laci Warczak.

The team consists of the following players, 11 and 12-year-old girls:Maddy Abbott, Sarah Seegmiller, Paisley Hopkins, Kennedy Neva, Addi Carroll, Presley Woods, CJ Dickson, Gia Cuillard, Reagan Walpole, Avi Park, Zioe Warczack and Kenzie Araiza.

The team exits the Utah State Tournament having defeated Enterprise 16-4. A notable player in that game was Gia Cuillard, who homered in the fourth inning bringing in three runs. They also twice played and defeated the Cedar Nationals All-Stars 12-0 and 11-6 to complete their 3-0 state tournament record.

Team Coach Thad Seegmiller played as a boy on the Washington Baseball All-Stars in 1993.

"As a boy who played for the Washington All-Stars, I couldn't be happier than to be coaching another great group of Washington All-Star kids," he said.

Coach Seegmiller said the Washington City All-Stars believed in their team, themselves, and their bats, and the tournament results reflect that.

The Washington City Little League is a program that any age-eligible child can enter. The entry fee is approximately $70, including about $40 for league play costs and $30 for uniforms.

The league is a great example of the community coming together for the kids. The coaches are volunteers. The uniforms are affordable and the umpires are youth who are paid a fee for their efforts. This is a program that anyone can participate in.

Moving on to the Little League Regional Series, however, doesn't come without a cost and the kids could really use your help.

Their stay in California will be between 5 and 10 days depending on how they do. Their games will be broadcast on ESPN2, with the first game broadcast at 9 a.m. (Pacific Time).

The girls did a car wash at Sportsman's Warehouse last Saturday and have made other efforts, however they are still short on funds.

Please support by sending donations by Venmo to: @Thad-Seegmiller.

All donations will go directly to the team.

