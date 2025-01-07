Experience Classic Rock Hits Live (And Free) In St. George

Free. F-R-E-E!

The most magical word in the English language and it applies to a rock concert next Monday in St. George.

The audience at the Electric Theater Center (68 E. Tabernacle Street) will be rockin’ out to the most popular hits from the 1970s and 1980s, when The Knights of Rock bring their high-energy act to St. George on January 13 at 7 p.m.

And it's free!

Based in Las Vegas, the Knights are a quartet of professional rock musicians whose celebration of classic rock delights fans of all ages. With a repertoire packed with the biggest chart-topping rock and pop “anthem” hits of the ‘70s and ‘80s, the Knights Of Rock guarantee a great time for all, full of non-stop fun and excitement.

Established in 2022, the Winter Concert Series typically occurs on the second Monday of each month, with some exceptions, from October through January.

The Winter Concert Series follows Concert in the Park, a six-show series that runs April through September at Vernon Worthen Park.

The price for concert tickets in general have skyrocketed in recent years.

For example, the cheapest ticket to see Coldplay in concert in Las Vegas in May is $315, with the more expensive seats going for more than $800.

Taylor Swift tickets are at least $500 and can cost as much as $6,000 for floor seats in a big arena.

To be sure, Knights of Rock are not on par with those huge artists, but it is refreshing to see a free even in Washington County and St. George.

Concert officials are urging fans to arrive early to get a seat. The Ted Vigil concert last month at the 220-seat Electric Theater was full.

