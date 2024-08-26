Expert Tips For Successfully Adopting A Dog In St. George

There has been a push to adopt a pet, in particular a dog, lately in Southern Utah.

The St. George Animal Shelter is warning everyone interested in adopting a pet to do a little homework and make sure the animal fits in with your current family/residential dynamic -- otherwise the adopted pet ends up at the shelter or worse -- abandoned.

Here are a few tips when considering adopting a dog (source pethonesty.com):

1. Take time to get to know the new dog

Let’s assume you already own a furry friend of a particular breed. You go to the animal shelter and search for that specific breed. Then, you initiate adoption proceedings immediately, believing the new dog’s personality will be as you know it. This isn't usually the case as each dog has its own personality.

2. Don't rush the Integration Process

The shelter staff will be supportive during the adoption process. However, when you complete the adoption fee and take the puppy home, things will get on the fast track. The first few weeks will be a rollercoaster for you and the new dog.

3. Don't just focus on specific breeds

Unless you have a specific purpose for the adoption, you should not focus on one breed. Most shelters have different breeds that you can interact with before adoption.

We understand that certain breeds have unique traits. However, you’ll be surprised at what others offer. The unexpected breed could turn out to be the one that fits most with your routine and family.

4. Don't get infatuated with puppies

There is no law prohibiting the adoption of adult dogs. The most common premise is that a senior dog is more challenging to train.

With younger pups, you have the exclusive opportunity to watch them grow up. However, dog training classes are not for them alone. Senior dogs have better self-control and focus longer on something than younger dogs.

5. Make sure your home is dog proof

Seasoned pet parents know better than to leave their homes unprepared when taking in new pets. If you’re adopting your first dog, we suggest making your space dog proof to ensure the safety of both your new furry friend and your belongings.

Pet proofing your home covers all living areas, from the kitchen and bathrooms to bedrooms. You’ll need a dog bed, a child gate to restrict movement, and appropriate dog toys.

6. Consider Your Working Hours

The last thing you want is to adopt a dog and leave for long periods of time without proper supervision or care. When bringing a new dog into your home, it's crucial to consider your working hours and make arrangements to ensure your pup's well-being.

Dogs require varying amounts of attention. For example, the older ones are more stable and better trained to keep an eye on every minute. Puppies are the most attention-demanding.

7. Make sure to have regular vet visits

Vet visits are essential, especially for young pups. Even older dogs require a complete medical diagnosis to ensure no underlying sickness.

Ignoring or skipping these visits can be detrimental to your furry friend. You will miss out on the early detection of diseases or allergies. Moreover, many dogs at shelters have minimal information on their medical history, so regular vet check-ups are crucial to monitor their overall health and address any underlying issues.

8. Maintain a regular routine in the early weeks

Abrupt routine changes can lead to separation anxiety in your dog. Those few days you spend at home with your new companion familiarize your presence. Especially in the early stages of adoption, being away for days will result in improper bonding.

Ensure your new furry friend has enough attention and a consistent routine in the early weeks. Stay with the dog daily for as many days as you can. Then, slowly increase the time you are away.

9. Slowly transition your pet's diet

We understand that you want to provide the highest quality food for your new friend immediately. You may contact a new dog food delivery service to keep the diet rolling. However, this transition requires a structured plan and veterinarian approval.

Most dogs at shelters are used to what they were being fed while at the shelter. Continue with the same food or slowly add the new diet to the feeding program.

10. Don't try too many things at once

As much as you might like to, picking up your furry friend immediately after bringing them home might be wrong. There is no need to force them to adapt to the new environment right away. Too much pressure can cause dogs to disengage further and feel unsafe.

Slowly but deliberately build up routines. Integrate training gradually and implement new diet plans strategically. The idea is to warm the dog up to their new home.

Conclusion

Adopting a pet is not to be taken lightly. Your life for the next decade or so will revolve around your pet -- vacations, work, weekend trips, etc.

As long as you're ready to make a major commitment, go for it.